Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Popular rock band 'Rage Against the Machine' has decided to donate nearly half a million dollars to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois, as announced by the band on Instagram Friday night.

The band revealed that it has raised USD 475,000 through the sale of charity tickets for their concerts at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Elkhorn, Wis. and United Center in Chicago, Ill, as per Variety.

"We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people. Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities," the group wrote.

"Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist," they added.

The statement comes after Friday's news of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, completely rejects the 1973 ruling that guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.

'Rage Against the Machine' are among the many artists who have spoken out following the Supreme Court decision. Phoebe Bridgers raised her voice at the Glastonbury Festival in England and led a chant of "F*** the Supreme Court!" On the other hand, Billie Eilish also expressed her outrage on stage, stating, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S."

Other notable artists, including Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and Harry Styles, have also taken a stand on social media to address the issue.

Also on Friday, Lizzo announced that she would be donating USD 500,000 from her upcoming 'Special' tour to support abortion groups. Live Nation will match her donation, bringing the total to USD 1 million. (ANI)

