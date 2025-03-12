Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's husband, politician Raghav Chadha, recently met American rapper 50 Cent during his trip to the United States.

On Tuesday, Raghav took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with the rapper.

Along with the picture, the politician added a lighthearted caption that read, "I was looking for a Dollar, but all I got was a 50 Cent! @50cent."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHDCeTBJzGL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Parineeti, often seen showering love on Raghav through social media, recently expressed her admiration for her husband as she reshared a video of him on Instagram Stories, calling him "an inspiring human" along with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is set to make her web series debut after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila. She will be seen in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva.

The untitled thriller will stream on Netflix. In the series, she will be joined by actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry. The cast also includes the multi-talented Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi.

PariParineeti's series debut is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions. The series promises a gripping blend of intrigue and suspense.

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, where she shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali directed the film.

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music. This angered many, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, while Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. (ANI)

