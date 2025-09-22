From topping Netflix’s trending charts to dominating pop culture conversations on social media, Aryan Khan's maiden directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood is the series everyone is talking about. Debuting on September 18, 2025, the seven-episode meta-dramedy explores the workings of the Hindi film industry. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the series mixes biting humour, satire, and insider references to Bollywood. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos.

Lakshya stars as Aasmaan Singh, an outsider who delivers a blockbuster debut but finds himself entangled in industry politics while choosing his second project. Bobby Deol plays Ajay Talvar, a reigning superstar determined to launch his daughter Karishma (Sahher Bambba) as a leading lady in a Karan Johar film.

Supporting characters include Raghav Juyal as Aasmaan’s best friend Parvaiz, Anya Singh as his manager Sanya, Manoj Pahwa as his uncle Avtaar, Mona Singh as his mother Neeta, Manish Chaudhri as his first producer Freddy Sodawallah, Arshad Warsi as gangster Gafoor, and Rajat Bedi as faded actor Jaraj Saxena. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is also packed with celebrity cameos - including Shah Rukh Khan himself, along with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The Big Twist in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Finale

Spoiler Warning: The section below reveals the central twist of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Stop reading if you haven’t watched it yet.

Throughout the show, Ajay Talvar is shown opposing Karishma’s pairing with Aasmaan, seemingly because of class differences or personal grudges. He sabotages their relationship by manipulating Karishma’s boyfriend to propose, leaking a video of Aasmaan meeting Gafoor to Karan Johar, and even preventing the couple from registering their marriage.

But the reason for his behaviour is far more shocking. In the finale, it is revealed that Neeta - Aasmaan’s mother - was once a background dancer and briefly had an affair with Ajay during the filming of his hit Sailaab. Aasmaan is actually Ajay’s son, making him and Karishma half-siblings. ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’: Is Mona Singh Really in ‘Gupt’? All You Need To Know About OG Bobby Deol Track That Got a Fun Twist in Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

This accidental incest twist left fans stunned and immediately became one of the show’s most discussed moments online.

Accidental Incest in Indian Cinema

While bold and outrageous, this kind of twist isn’t new to Indian cinema. Here are five films that explored similar plotlines:

3 Storeys (2018)

Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi in 3 Storeys

This Hindi anthology, directed by Arjun Mukherjee, stars Renuka Shahane, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh, Richa Chadda, and others. In one chapter, a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy fall in love despite family opposition. The shocking reveal? They share the same father. 3 Storeys Movie Review: Pulkit Samrat-Richa Chadha's Anthology Film is Surprisingly Engaging With A Brilliant First Act.

Solo (2017)

Neha Sharma and Dulquer Salmaan in Solo

Bejoy Nambiar’s bilingual anthology (Tamil/Malayalam) features Dulquer Salmaan in four roles. In the segment World of Rudra, Dulquer plays an army trainee deeply in love with Neha Sharma’s character. When their families object, it is revealed that Dulquer’s father had an affair with her mother, and she might be his half-sister. The ending leaves this ambiguity hanging.

Punyam Aham (2010)

Prithviraj and Samvritha Sunil in Punyam Aham

This offbeat Malayalam film by Raj Nair stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as an unemployed young man searching for his missing Brahmin father. During his journey, he stays with a young woman living in poverty and develops a physical relationship with her - only for the film to hint that she may be his half-sister.

Jagratha: CBI Diary – Part 2 (1989)

Jagratha: CBI Diary – Part 2

In this classic Mammootty-led CBI thriller, a film actress’s apparent suicide is investigated by Sethurama Iyer, who uncovers that she was murdered. The killer turns out to be the father of her fiancé, who killed her upon realising she was his illegitimate daughter. Compared to this grim resolution, Bobby Deol’s Ajay Talvar actually seems quite restrained.

Golmaal Again (2017)

Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra in Golmaal Again

Technically, this one is a cheat (no direct blood relation) - but worth mentioning. Rohit Shetty’s supernatural comedy shows Ajay Devgn’s Gopal as a foster brother to Parineeti Chopra’s Khushi during their childhood. When they reunite as adults (and Khushi is now a ghost), Gopal doesn’t recognise her and falls for her. When it is finally revealed who she is, the situation becomes hilariously awkward when Arshad Warsi's Madhav reminds Gopal, “Teri hone wali biwi, teri ho chuki beti nikli, yaar!” (“Your soon-to-be wife turned out to already be your daughter, man!”).

