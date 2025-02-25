Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): After the massive success of Amar Singh Chamkila, actress Parineeti Chopra will make her web series debut with an upcoming mystery thriller helmed by Rensil D'Silva, the director of Ungli and Kurbaan.

The untitled mystery thriller will stream on Netflix. In the series, she will be joined by actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry. The cast also expands to the multi-talented Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi.

Also Read | 'Chhaava' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama Has Become 2025's First True Blockbuster.

Parineeti's web series debut is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions. The series promises a gripping blend of intrigue and suspense.

Speaking to the exciting new series and cast, the creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D'silva shared, "We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold." as per the press note.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Birthday: From 'Fida' to 'Rangoon', 5 Underrated Performances of the Versatile Star!.

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music. This angered many, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, while Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)