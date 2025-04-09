Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol visited the famous Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Wednesday to offer prayers for his upcoming film 'Jaat', which is set to release later this week.

The temple, located near the India-Pakistan border, is known for its spiritual significance and its history of surviving bombings during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

During his visit, Deol was welcomed by Border Security Force DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore.

The actor, who spent quality time with soldiers, was also seen dancing with them to his hit song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar, one of his most popular films.

Meanwhile, the trailer for his upcoming film Jaat was unveiled last month and shows Sunny Deol's character, 'JAAT', locking horns with antagonist Randeep Hooda (Ranatunga). With this film, Sunny promises to bring the magic of his 'dhaai kilo ka haath' to impress the South audience after winning over the North.

"Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hai. Ab south dekhega. (The north has already seen the power of this two-and-a-half-kilo arm. Now, the south will see it)," Sunny can be seen saying this at the end of the trailer, leaving fans nostalgic as the iconic dialogue was first used in Damini, for which Sunny won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1993.

The high-octane film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It is set to hit theatres on April 10 and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. (ANI)

