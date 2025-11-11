Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor RajKummar Rao has finished shooting for 'Nikam'.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar shared a heartfelt note from the film's direction team, updating his fans about the film's schedule.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Fans SLAM Amaal Mallik for Mocking Tanya Mittal With His Captaincy Power, Call His Behaviour 'D-Grade' (Watch Promo).

The handwritten letter, addressed to "Raj Sir," expresses deep gratitude and admiration for his portrayal of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, calling it "a privilege" to watch him build the character with such calm, honesty and grace.

Nikam is a biopic on India's celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Holds Her Close in Family Photo at Boney Kapoor's 70th Birthday Celebrations.

More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, RajKummar is also busy working as a producer.

A few months ago, he and his wife Patralekhaa launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them."We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa."With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."

Rajkummar Rao added, "For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)