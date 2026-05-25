Entertainment News | Rajpal Yadav Mourns Demise of Prateek Yadav, Attends His Terahvi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Actor Rajpal Yadav on Monday visited the residence of BJP leader Aparna Yadav to pay tribute to her husband Prateek Yadav during his terahvi ritual.

Speaking to ANI, Rajpal expressed his grief over an untimely demise of Prateek Yadav.

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He said, "What happened to Prateek Yadav is an unfortunate incident, a very heartbreaking misfortune. His passing felt tragic."

Prateek Yadav, the son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on May 13 at the age of 38.

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As per the postmortem conducted at King George's Medical University (KGMU), the cause of death has been attributed to cardiorespiratory collapse resulting from massive pulmonary thromboembolism.

According to the report, six "antemortem" injuries were found on his body, indicating that they were sustained before death."However, whole heart & pulmonary thromboembolic material preserved in Formalin for histopathological examination and viscera preserved for chemical analysis handed over to the CP concerned," the KGMU report said.

Expressing grief, Akhilesh Yadav described the loss as deeply painful.

Speaking with reporters, Akhilesh Yadav earlier said, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer amongst us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his physical well-being, and he aspired to move forward in life and make a meaningful contribution."

Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, Prateek largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)