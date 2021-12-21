It's a wrap for Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Chhatriwali. On Tuesday, Rakul took to Instagram and gave fans the update. "Following our every film wrap tradition .. #chhatriwali WRAP!! I have the best team and thanks to them even hectic days feel like nothing," she wrote, adding a video of her cutting a cake with her team. Chris Noth Sexual Assault Case: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Respond to Allegations Around the Actor.

Actor Satish Kaushik, who is also a part of the film, informed his Instagram followers about the film's wrap up. "Shoutout for the wrap up of shooting of RSVP's Chatriwali directed by super cool talented director Tejas Vijay Deoskar . Sorry guys I missed the party last night," he posted. Emmy Awards Rule Revised: Dramas, Comedies Now Won’t Be Determined by Their Length.

Rakul Preet Singh Wraps Chhatriwali Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, 'Chhatriwali' will revolve around a female unemployed chemistry graduate, who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking up a job as a condom tester, a secret she must hide from everyone around her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)