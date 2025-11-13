November is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months for Bollywood lovers, with a vibrant mix of romance, comedy, and drama ready to light up the big screen. From long-awaited sequels to fresh, emotionally charged stories, this month’s releases - De De Pyaar De 2, Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur, and Tere Ishq Mein - promise something special for every kind of cinema-goer. ‘Mastiii 4’ Song ‘Rasiya Balama’: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani Bring Comic Madness in This High-Energy Track (Watch Video).

Here’s a closer look at what’s in store this November.

De De Pyaar De 2

After the success of the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, the much-anticipated sequel is finally arriving this November. Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film once again delves into modern love, age-gap relationships, and the chaos that unfolds when romance collides with real life. Set for release on November 14, 2025, this sequel promises a fresh storyline filled with sharp humour, relatable emotions, and heartwarming moments - all delivered with the trademark wit of Luv Ranjan.

Mastiii 4

For fans of pure comedy, Mastiii 4 brings back the madcap fun and chaotic humour the franchise is loved for. The fourth instalment reunites the iconic trio Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, joined by Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shaad Randhawa, and Nargis Fakhri. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film promises laugh-a-minute entertainment, situational chaos, and nostalgia for long-time fans. Expect a full-blown laughter riot when Mastiii 4 hits cinemas later this month. ‘Mastiii 4’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Reunite for a Hilarious Ride Filled With Triple the Madness (Watch Video).

120 Bahadur

Switching from comedy to courage, 120 Bahadur brings patriotism and human resilience to the fore. Starring Farhan Akhtar and an ensemble cast, the film is inspired by real-life events from the Battle of Rezang La, where soldiers of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment, fought valiantly against 5,000 Chinese troops during the 1962 Indo-China war, preventing a potential occupation of Ladakh. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur is a heartfelt salute to the nation’s heroes and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Tere Ishq Mein

From the world of Raanjhanaa, filmmaker Aanand L Rai returns with Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film explores love in its most intense, obsessive, and transformative form - a tale that transcends romance to question fate, faith, and destiny. Emotional and poetic, this one promises to be more than just a love story - it’s an experience. Tere Ishq Mein releases in cinemas on November 28, 2025.

