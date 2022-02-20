Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh and her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani have paid visit to Taj Mahal today.

Several videos and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the couple can be seen visiting the historical monument.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Shares Glimpse From His Sri Lankan Shoot Schedule (Watch Video).

While Rakul sported a mint green chikankari kurta with jeans and shoes, Jackky was dressed in a white kurta and black pants.

Reportedly, the two are in Agra to attend Luv Ranjan's wedding.

Also Read | Dana Delany Was Prompted by Bob Saget’s Death to Get Checked After Suffering Fall.

Last year, on Rakul's 31st birthday, the lovebirds made their relationship official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)