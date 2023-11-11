Makers of the upcoming action film Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have postponed the release date of the film's first track Jaragandi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers issued a statement that reads, "Due to unavoidable audio documentation issues between different firms, the release of Jaragandi song from GameChanger stands postponed. We will be back with an update about the same at a later date. The wait for Megapower Star Ram Charan garu fans and Director Shankar garu fans is going to be worth it." Ram Charan Completes 16 Years in Film Industry; Game Changer Actor’s Wifey Upasana Kamineni Konidela Celebrates With ‘Sweet Sixteen’ Post on Insta (View Pic).

Everything which will come from #GameChanger is going to be the best. The team is working nonstop to entertain you with unmatched quality." The song was earlier scheduled to be released on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Earlier in October the makers unveiled the poster of the first single of Game Changer which featured the RRR actor posing his back at the camera and donning a purple kurta pyjama. Game Changer: Shankar Shanmugham Confirms Completing Climax of Ram Charan’s Film, Will Shoot for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 Silver Bullet Sequence Next.

Check Out The Official Statement Here:

However, the makers have still not announced the new release date of the song. Helmed by Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.