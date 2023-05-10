Filmmaker Shankar on Tuesday shared new updates about the shooting of his upcoming films Game Changer and Indian 2. Taking to Twitter, Shankar shared a picture and wrote, "Wrapped up #GameChanger 's electrifying climax today! Focus shift to #Indian2 silver bullet sequence from tomorrow!" The Robot director revealed that he wrapped up the climax shoot of actor Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming action film Game Changer and will now be shooting for Kamal Haasan's next Indian 2. Shankar Shanmugham Wraps Climax of Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Gears Up for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 Silver Bullet Sequence.

Talking about Game Changer the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. Indian 2, on the other hand, went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured. In September last year, Kamal and Shankar resumed the shooting of the film in Chennai. Netizens Trend ‘Happy Birthday Siddharth’ on Twitter As the Indian 2 Actor Turns 44 Today! Check Out His Pics and Videos Shared by Fans.

Wrapped up #GameChanger ‘s electrifying climax today! Focus shift to #Indian2 ‘s silver bullet sequence from tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HDUShMzNet — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 9, 2023

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

