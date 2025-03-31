Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has walked down the ramp many times but the one when she was pregnant with her first child Taimur Ali Khan will always be memorable.

Kareena was speaking at the Lakme Fashion Week X Fashion Design Council of India gala which marked the 25 years of the fashion extravaganza on Sunday night.

The event, which closed the 2025 edition of LFW X FDCI, was hosted by Indian-origin American actor Kal Penn.

At the gala, Kal asked Kareena which has been her most memorable walk at LFW and why.

"There have been so many over the years but the one that I walked with Tim in my stomach (belly) would always be special. I'm a mother, it's emotional," she said, recalling the LFW X FDCI finale held in August 2016 when she walked the runway in bridalwear by Sabyasachi.

Kareena gave birth to Taimur, who is now eight years old, in December 2016.

Kal, who was dressed in a black ensemble and jewellery designed by celebrity favourite designer Manish Malhotra, then fielded another question to the "Crew" star about her opinion on fashion critics.

"I love fashion critics because most of them speak the truth. We have movie critics who keep actors on their toes, so even fashion critics should keep some of the designers and models on their toes. It's okay," she said.

What goes on in her head when she's about to get on to the ramp?

"Don't fall. But if I do I'll pick myself up and suck my tummy in," Kareena replied.

Kal also asked Kareena about a long-standing rumour about her in the Hollywood circles.

"The Namesake" star said he's heard a story that once she was in her vanity van brushing her hair and the door opened with an assistant director telling Kareena that her shot was ready.

"You looked through the mirror and said..." he said as Kareena chimed in: "But I'm not."

Asked if it was true, the actor teased: "What happens in my vanity van stays in my vanity van."

Earlier during the gala, Kareena also spoke about her "tremendous" association with Lakme as the face of the brand.

The actor, who was dressed in a beige bralet and lehenga created by her close friend Malhotra, also announced that she was "embarking on a new chapter" with Lakme.

"Whether it was walking the ramp when I was size zero or Taimur in my belly, whether it was size 10 or 12, that never mattered. What mattered was my heart was on the stage with Lakme Fashion Week, with each and every designer I've walked for.

"I'm back again with the Lakme family. Hopefully will be back on the ramp with all my favourite designers wearing their outfits, maybe not as size zero, but owning it completely," she added.

The actor went off script during the event and declared that she was not going to use the speech on the teleprompter, inviting applause from the gathering which had the who's who of Indian fashion industry such as Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta and Ritu Beri in attendance.

Kareena gave a shout-out to the army of people behind the showstoppers and designers who make fashion shows a reality.

"The real icons are our fashion stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists, choreographers, and those smashing hot 60 models who are backstage. I'm honoured to be the face of Lakme but 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week is not about us actors walking the finale, it's about all and everyone who has been backstage. We owe it to them, they make us look amazing," she said.

"All our designers who are out here, my darling friend brother Manish, Tarun, each and everyone. Tonight should also be about each person who has worked for the 25 years to make us all look amazing on the ramp," she added.

