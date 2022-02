New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Piquing his fan's interest, actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday unveiled his first look from the upcoming Netflix series titled 'CAT'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a picture from one of the stills from Netflix's upcoming revenge series.

In the first look, the 'Highway' actor looks fierce while donning a leather jacket. He also sported a heavy beard and a turban. The actor could also be seen holding a gun with him.

"CAT is outta the bag! Heres a glimpse into the world of #Cat," Randeep captioned the post.

Netflix's upcoming revenge series is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written films like 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Mubarakan'.

Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, 'CAT' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy.

Excited about the project, Randeep earlier said, "Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during 'Extraction' and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. 'CAT' again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series."

The show will be out soon on the streaming giant. (ANI)

