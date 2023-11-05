Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are expected to seal their relationship by taking the wedding vows soon.

If a source is to be believed, Randeep and Lin will tie the knot this month. However, the official announcement from the actors' end is awaited.

Even though Randeep and Lin never confirmed their relationship in public, the two often post pictures of each other on social media.

In October 2022, Randeep seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Lin. On Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents. In one of the images, Randeep and Lin are seen holding diyas in their hands.

Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, "Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022"

In August 2023, Lim added fuel to her dating rumours with Randeep by posting an adorable birthday wish for the 'Sarabjit' star.

Lin took to Instagram to wish Randeep with a caption, "Happy birthday my hot fudge."

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen in the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'. (ANI)

