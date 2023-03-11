The makers of Rani Mukherjee's upcoming emotional drama Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway hosted a press meet on Friday, which turned out to be an eventful one. Karan Johar, a dear friend of Rani, joined the discussion with the lead actor and the team. Rani touched Karan's feet which won the hearts of millions. Reacting to Rani's gesture, Karan said, "Our relationship is unique. When I was young, she used to be my sister, then she became 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law). Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Battles Norwegian Foster Care System To Win the Custody of Her Kids.

Rani Mukerji gets teary-eyed upon meeting Sagarika on whom the entire story of Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway is based upon- "The real life heroine" as said by Rani Mukerji!!!#awesometv #awesometvusa #mrschatterjeevsnorway #sagarikaghose #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/SbMziXjVQS — Awesome TV (@awesomeitv) March 10, 2023

Taking a cue from Karan's words, Rani said, "But won't become your mother any day." The videos of funny banter between two besties are doing the rounds on the internet. Rani was draped in a white saree with a black border. She sported a black bindi with minimum accessories. Karan wore a black jacket and baggy pants. The event was attended by Sagarika Bhattacharya, on whom, Rani's character in the movie is modelled. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor got emotional after meeting Sagarika. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Song Maa Ke Dil Se: Rani Mukerji Channels the Yearning of a Mother for Her Children to Javed Ali’s Tune.

Videos and photos of the moment were shared by the paparazzi and the fan pages. In the event, Rani also spoke about her husband Aditya Chopra's reaction to 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway." Addressing the media Rani said, "Adi was shocked seeing the film. He was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film. Last he was so moved is when Yash's uncle passed away. He is a parent today, so it hit him."

"He was very sweet and gave me a side hug as if I were his child. He said well done and I said, thank you. It was a moment because Adi praises me behind my back. I think he could not stop himself and he was moved by the film." Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the movie stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.