After impressing audiences with his big-screen debut Kill in 2024, Lakshya Lalwani took over the internet by storm with his performance in Aryan Khan's debut directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Following the Netflix show's blockbuster success, the young actor has reportedly secured a new film with Karan Johar. The movie is tentatively titled Gale Lag Jaa and will be helmed by Raj Mehta (Jugjugg Jeeyo). ‘Lag Jaa Gale’: Lakshya Joins Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Upcoming Romantic Thriller – Reports.

Lakshya’s Next Film With Karan Johar Titled ‘Lag Jaa Gale’

According to a report in Mid-day, Lakshya's upcoming film with Karan Johar has been titled Gale Lag Jaa and is expected to go on floors this weekend. A source close to the portal told the portal, "The shooting is done and Raj is ready to call action. Over the weekend, the cast and crew will kick off the shoot in Mumbai, which will be a 20-day schedule."

Janhvi Kapoor to Play Female Lead?

The report also indicated that Janhvi Kapoor has been finalised as the female lead. The film will be a mixture of intense action and emotional depth. Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor were previously locked for the highly anticipated sequel Dostana 2 when Kratik Aaryan was still a part of the project. However, Janhvi left the project. The actors will now be seen together in Karan Johar-backed Gale Lag Jaa. ‘Are We Just a Click Bait Headline?’: Karan Johar Questions Today’s Celebrity Culture, Urges Focus on Bringing More Stories to the Silver Screen (View Post).

Lakshya and Karan Johar’s Last Outing Together

Both Lakshya and Karan Johar were a part of Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. They also had some crucial scenes together in the much-talked-about show, which also starred Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh,and Raghav Juyal and Gautami Kapoor in key roles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).