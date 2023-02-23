The makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway have dropped the trailer of the upcoming film that glimpses the true story of an Indian couple whose two kids were taken away by Norwegian foster care system. Rani Mukerji essays the role of Mrs Chatterjee, a mother, who leaves Kolkata with her family and settles in Norway. The trailer shows how the Chatterjee family leads a happy life, but things go up for a toss when the Norwegian welfare services takes away the children citing the mother is unable to take good care of the kids. Rani’s character is shown going the legal way and battling Norwegian foster care system and government to win back the custody of her kids. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji's Look From The Film Unveiled!

Watch The Trailer Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Below:

