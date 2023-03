On the occasion of 'International Women's Day', the second song titled "Maa Ke Dil Se" from Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was unveiled. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the production house Emmay Entertainment shared the song's video with a caption, "Apne bacchon se bichadne ka dard iss #MaaKeDilSe pucho." The tear-jerker song has been penned by Kausar Munir and composed by Amit Trivedi. Javed Ali has crooned the song. The song encapsulates the mother's yearning for her estranged child. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Battles Norwegian Foster Care System To Win the Custody of Her Kids.

Maa Ke Dil Se - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. The trailer starts by showing how happily Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) is enjoying her life with her husband and two kids Shubh and Shuchi in Norway. However, one day, government officials come to her house and snatch away her kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjees have been unable to adequately care for the kids. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Gauri Khan Lauds Rani Mukherjee's Performance, Pens Appreciation Note For the Actress.

The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film will be out in theatres on March 17.