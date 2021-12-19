Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all praises for Kidambi Srikanth, who has become the first Indian to make the World Championship finals.

In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for one hour and nine minutes on Saturday night.

After the match, elated Ranveer took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of Kidambi's winning moment from the match and captioned it as, "phenomenal."

Srikanth will now clash in the gold medal match against the winner of the second semi-final which is to be played between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. (ANI)

