Mahie Gill is one of the gorgeous actresses known for her works in Hindi and Punjabi film industries. The beauty who shot to fame for her role as Paro in Dev D, has turned a year older today. Born in a Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Mahie celebrates her 46th birthday on December 19. Although she has not done too many projects unlike others, Mahie won hearts over the years with her performances. Your Honor Season 2 Teaser: Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill’s SonyLIV Show Brings Back More Action With Thrilling Scenes (Watch Video).

Mahie Gill is known for her roles in the films such as Khoya Khoya Chand, Dabangg, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, Zanjeer, Durgamati among others. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.

Original Name – The actress’ real name is Rimpy Kaur Gill but she’s popularly known as Mahie. On the chat show Famously Filmfare Punjabi, the actress had revealed that the name Rimpy was given to her as a nickname by one of her mother’s students.

Education – Mahie holds a master’s degree in theatre. She completed her master’s from the Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Army – Mahie apparently was highly interested in joining the army and had no interest in becoming an actor. She made a statement on the same on Famously Filmfare Punjabi. The actress was quoted as saying, “I was selected in the army. I always wanted to join the army. I never wanted to become an actor. Didn't know what a set was. I even went to train at OTA, Chennai.”

Acting Debut – The beauty made her acting debut with the film titled Hawayein in 2003. She starred in few other Punjabi films too before making her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Khoya Khoya Chand in a supporting role. The following year she starred in Dev D and that shot her to fame.

Mommy To A Baby Girl – In an interview with Navbharat Times, Mahie had revealed that she is a single mom to a baby girl whom she has named Veronica. The actress who is in a relationship was quoted as saying, “I haven’t married yet. I will get married when I want to.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2021 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).