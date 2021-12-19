Ankita Lokhande is making a lot of noise right now due to her wedding with longtime love Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actress got married on December 20 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, which was then followed by a reception. Right from haldi, mehendi to the D-day, the actress weaved style magic on every occassion. However, this is not the first time the diva has been a style inspiration to many girls out there. As over the years, she has managed to break her girl-next-door image and come out as a fashionista. A scroll through her Instagram and we bet you would be all hearts with her style taste. Especially when it comes to ethnic wear, her pick is unmatchable. Ankita Lokhande Ties The Knot With Vicky Jain! Newly Married Actress Shares Pictures From Her Marriage Ceremony On Instagram.

Talking specifically about her traditional wardrobe, we feel it’s quite relatable and wearable. Be it a six-yard, a typical Maharashtrian drape, or just a flowy desi dress, Lokhande's style file has been pretty much impressive. In a nutshell, we can say that Ankita's distinct fashion has always turned heads. And as she celebrates her birthday today (December 19), we would like to raise a toast to her ethnic outfits that are bang-on. Ankita Lokhande Opts for a Red Regal Banarasi Saree at Her and Vicky Jain’s Wedding Reception (View Pics).

Pretty In Pink For Her Mehendi!

A Magnificent Gold lehenga For The D-day!

Sexy In A Saree!

Six-Yard Suits Her, Isn't It?

Elegant In A Yellow Anarkali!

Marathi Mulgi Dressed In Silk Saree!

Gorg In A Bandhani Dress!

Ethnic Wear Plus That Smile... Uff!

Bold Saree Done Right!

Extravagant Fashion!

That’s it, guys! These are some desi style gems from the newlywed, Ankita’s closet. Indeed, a look at the above photographs and we can say that she can carry, anything and everything with so much poise and ease. Kudos to her entire team for making her look chic all day, every day. Happy birthday, Ankita Lokhande. Rise and shine!

