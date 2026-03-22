Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the second instalment in the Dhurandhar franchise, is continuing its record run at the box office. Adding to the buzz, the celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video, which features Ranveer Singh's makeup transformation for a scene in the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preetisheel shared a makeup session video of Ranveer Singh, capturing the transformation of the actor into the film's "Ghost Born of Shadows" look in the film. In the video, the actor was sitting calmly and quietly as a team of artists meticulously painted his face and built the eerie look layer by layer.

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While sharing the video, the celebrity makeup stylist wrote, "When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!! Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows! Dhurandhar-The revenge."

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After watching the video, netizens were amazed to see the actor's transformation, having previously assumed Ranveer's appearance was achieved through heavy VFX.

"Ohhhh Wowww !! I thought VFX thaaa," wrote one of the netizens in the comment section of the post. The Jiostudios also chimed in the comment section, writing, "What a GHATAK makeover" to praise the transformation of the actor.

"Mujhe laga AI or CGI hai (I thought it's AI or CGI)," added another netizen.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in the franchise, was released in theatres on March 19 and continues to generate significant buzz. While the film has received mixed reactions overall, Singh's performance has emerged as a major highlight, with many describing it as a career-best turn.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has also garnered praise from members of the film fraternity. Kangana Ranaut lauded Dhar's achievement, calling him a "superstar filmmaker" and emphasising his growing influence.

She noted that in global cinema, directors such as Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan are often regarded as central creative forces, suggesting Dhar's success could inspire emerging filmmakers.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the project for "hitting it out of the park," while Rakesh Roshan credited it with ushering in "a new era of filmmaking".

Actors including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun also expressed their admiration. The film features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, among others. (ANI)

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