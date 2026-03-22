Mumbai, March 22: As Aditya Dhar’s latest action-thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has found himself at the center of a viral social media trend. A 12-year-old video of the actor has resurfaced, showing him introducing himself as "Dhurandhar" long before the film franchise was conceived. The coincidence has left fans in splits, with many jokingly claiming the actor "manifested" his current success over a decade ago.

The Viral Connection

The clip in question originates from the popular television soap Qubool Hai, which aired in 2014. In the snippet, Bedi plays a strict, law-abiding official named Dhurandhar Bhatawdekar. In a scene that has now gone viral, he is seen warning the female lead, played by Surbhi Jyoti, that no amount of "tears, money, or political pressure" would affect him. Rakesh Bedi Reveals His ‘Dhurandhar’ Character Draws from Multiple Pakistani Political Figures.

Rakesh Bedi’s Hilarious ‘Dhurandhar’ Throwback Video Goes Viral

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The name "Dhurandhar" has struck a chord with modern audiences because it serves as the title of the high-octane film franchise headlined by Ranveer Singh. Social media users have flooded the comments sections, calling the old TV appearance "peak detailing" by director Aditya Dhar and labeling Bedi as the "Original Dhurandhar."

A Milestone Performance

In the current film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rakesh Bedi takes on a more nuanced role as Jameel Jamali, a shrewd Pakistani politician and the father-in-law of Ranveer Singh’s character. His performance has earned significant critical acclaim, with many noting his ability to blend wit with a calculating, underlying menace. ‘He Was Always in the Game’: Rakesh Bedi Says Akshaye Khanna Never Left Bollywood, Calls ‘Dhurandhar’ Success a Rare, Once-in-a-Lifetime Wave.

Speaking on the film’s success and his viral throwback, Bedi expressed humbleness at the renewed attention. In a recent interview, he shared that lead star Ranveer Singh paid him a massive compliment on set, jokingly stating that if the film earns ₹1,000 crore, at least ₹500 crore of that success would be due to Bedi’s contribution.

Box Office Juggernaut

The film itself has emerged as a major cinematic event of 2026. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office within its first three days. The sequel follows an Indian spy (played by Singh) infiltrating criminal networks, expanding on the foundation laid by the first installment in 2025.

Despite its commercial triumph, the movie has not been without controversy, facing some criticism online regarding its political themes. However, the cast and crew remain focused on the audience's response. At a recent private screening, director Aditya Dhar appeared visibly overwhelmed, thanking the cast for "giving their heart and soul" to a project that is now breaking global records.

Veteran’s Career High

For Rakesh Bedi, a veteran with nearly five decades in the industry, the Dhurandhar franchise represents a significant career milestone. Known for iconic comedic roles in shows like Shrimaan Shrimati and Zabaan Sambhalke, Bedi noted that the scale of this project's success is unlike anything he has witnessed in his 49-year career.

As the film inches toward the ₹400 crore milestone globally, the viral "Dhurandhar" clip continues to serve as a lighthearted bridge between Bedi’s television roots and his current status as a standout performer in one of India's biggest film franchises.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).