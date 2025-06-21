New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Yoga is an extremely important part of actor Raveena Tandon's fitness routine.

Marking the International Day of Yoga on Saturday, Raveena also hit her yoga mat, motivating her fans to practice this form of exercise.

Here are some visuals from Raveena's yoga session-

See how cutely a dog accompanied her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in 'Patna Shukla'.The film, produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, featured Raveena alongside renowned actors Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.'Patna Shukla' was praised for its emotional storytelling and poignant social commentary.

Raveena is also set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Welcome 3', a part of the popular 'Welcome' franchise.The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal. (ANI)

