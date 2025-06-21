Tushar Ghadigaonkar Dies by Suicide: Tushar Ghadigaonkar, a film, television and theatre actor and director in the Marathi industry, died of suicide on June 20, 2025. According to reports, the actor was found hanging at his residence in the Ram Mandir area in Mumbai. He was 32. The exact cause of death of Tushar Ghadigaonkar is not known. However, his death is a cause for concern in rising incidents of self-harm in the entertainment industry. The actor was reportedly going through stress due to lack of work and possibly a family dispute, because of which he may have taken the extreme step. Iconic Marathi Film ‘Shyamchi Aai’ Actor Madhav Vaze, Who Acted in Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, Passes Away at 85.

Who Was Tushar Ghadigaonkar?

Born as Tushar Yashwant Ghadigaonkar in 1992 in Mumbai, the actor primarily worked in Marathi films, TV, theatre and TV commercials. He was seen in Hindi cinema in celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Malaal (2019), and Mast Mein Rehne Ka (2023). Among his popular works in Marathi are Zombivli (2022), Mann Kasturi Re (2022) and Bharatiya Digital Party’s Agent Vinod (2024).

Tushar Ghadigaonkar in 'Agent Vinod' - See Post:

Tushar Ghadigaonkar directed several music videos, including Kokan Chi Gomu (2021), under his banner Ghanta Naad Production along with Parag Sawant. He also directed Marathi series like Tuzi Mazi Yari (2021). His other projects include Sur Rahu De (2016), Bhaubali (2022), Unaad (2023), He Mann Baware (2018-2020), Lavangi Mirchi (2023), Sangeet Bibat Akhyan (2024) and Sakha Majha Pandurang (2025).

Tributes for Tushar Ghadigaonkar

Actor Ankur Wadhave, seen on popular comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya on Zee Marathi, paid tribute to Tushar Ghadigaonkar in a post on Instagram. He wrote in Marathi, “मित्रा का? कश्यासाठी? आपण मार्ग काढले पाहिजे पण आत्महत्या हा मार्ग नाही! Tushar Ghadigaonkar तू हरलास म्हणजे आम्ही सगळे हरलो (Why, my friend? For what? We must make a way but suicide is not the way! Tushar Ghadigaonkar, you lost, so we all lost).”

Ankur Wadhave Pays Tribute to Tushar Ghadigaonkar - See Post:

On May 17, 2025, veteran Marathi film and television director Ashish Ubale died by suicide. He was found hanging in a guest room at the Ramakrishna Math in Nagpur, Maharashtra. A suicide note was recovered by the police. Ashish Ubale took the drastic step due to financial distress. Ashish Ubale Suicide News: Marathi Film Director of ‘Gargi’ Fame Found Hanging in Nagpur, Suicide Note Recovered From WhatsApp Messages by Police.

Mental health and extreme distress are cause for concern among entertainment industry professionals the world over, with people often crumbling under emotional pressure. Seeking the advice of healthcare professionals and talking to family members could help in stress relief and avoiding drastic decisions.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

