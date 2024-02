Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The makers of the courtroom comedy, 'Maamla Legal Hai' have unveiled the release date of the series. Ravi Kishan-starrer show is all set to premiere on March 1.

Set in the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, the series delves into the weird world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, who handle bizarre cases and odd clients.

Netflix India took to the official handle of X to share the poster of the series. It stars Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, Vijay Rajoria, and Yashpal Sharma.

The caption reads "OBJECTION! Overruled by laughter! Maamla Legal hai ki taareekh aa chuki hai...releasing on 1 March, only on Netflix!"

The poster depicts Ravi in the avatar of a lawyer, with a board in the background reading "District Court Patparganj, Delhi".Ravi takes on the role of VD Tyagi, the dynamic President of the Patparganj Bar Association who aspires to be the Attorney General of India.

VD Tyagi and his crew solve each case with fun and unexpected twists while outwitting their opponents.

Taking to Instagram, the ace actor shared an update about his upcoming series and wrote in the caption, "Miliye District Court Patparganj ke Jugaadu Lawyer VD Tyagi se, jinke haath kaanoon se bhi lambe hai!Adv VD Tyagi, coming to win our hearts and the cases on 1 March, Only on @netflix_in. #MaamlaLegalHai"

Directed by Rahul Pandey, 'Maamla Legal Hai' provides a novel perspective on the legal profession, presenting a diverse group of lawyers ranging from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. The producers of the series are Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna.

'Maamla Legal Hai' is all set to premiere on March 1 on Netflix. (ANI)

