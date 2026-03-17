Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The makers of the 'Rise & Fall' and 'Campus Beats' have announced the new season of the shows on Tuesday.

Banijay Asia, India's Entertainment company, announced the return of two of its popular series for the Indian ad-supported streaming service, Amazon MX Player 'Rise & Fall season 2' and 'Campus Beats season 6'. The first series of 'Rise & Fall' emerged as one of last year's most disruptive reality formats, built around a striking social hierarchy concept where 16 celebrities compete as either "Rulers" living in a luxury penthouse, or "Workers" confined to a basement. Power constantly shifts through tasks and audience-driven votes, as per the format of the show. The first season of the show was won by Arjun Bijlani.

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MX Player shared the announcement on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. They wrote, "It is time to rise again!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVyBV29DYdT/

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Whereas 'Campus Beats' Season 6 has also been announced by Banijay Asia. Starring Shantanu Maheswari and Shruti Sinha in the lead roles, the series is set in a modern dance academy. It tells the story of Netra (Sinha), a Gen Z girl who uncovers her hidden talent for dancing. In the process, she experiences the true meaning of friendship, love, freedom, and justice.

The series is created and written by Palki Malhotra and directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar. On the announcement of the new seasons, Deepak Dhar of Banijay Asia says, "We believe in entertainment that sparks conversation across genres, through both original IP and adapted global formats."

He added, "Amazon MX Player is an exceptional partner in elevating premium entertainment in India, and our deepening collaboration and shared vision ensure we continue delivering strong content that resonates with Indian audiences." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)