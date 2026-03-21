Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): India continues to strengthen its leadership in sustainable innovation as the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (CDC) builds a new framework for fashion rooted in circularity, responsibility and forward-thinking design.

Originating in India and developed in collaboration with the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week, R|Elan CDC has evolved into a globally recognised platform supporting emerging designers who are reshaping the industry through design intervention, material innovation and systemic change. This season, CRCLE stepped into the spotlight as the winner of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, a recognition that earned the label a showcase, as per the press release.

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The win marks a defining milestone for the brand, affirming its commitment to building sustainable systems through conscious craftsmanship and contemporary design narratives. Through the competition, CRCLE moves from ideation to international visibility, embodying the platform's vision of nurturing designers who can translate circular concepts into viable, future-facing practices.

At the core of CRCLE's design philosophy is a commitment to circularity that extends beyond the lifecycle of a garment.

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The Chennai-based menswear label reimagines the modern wardrobe through elevated essentials grounded in craft, texture and material integrity, merging traditional techniques with contemporary silhouettes and functional detailing. The brand's circular ecosystem today spans collaborations with over 100 artisans and more than 50 craft communities and material innovators across India, as per the press release.

Its evolving material library includes naturally dyed Weganool from Auroville, handwoven Korai grass from Pattamadai, cotton from Chennimalai, and deadstock cotton from Tirupur, alongside leather offcuts from Chennai, handcrafted metal buttons from Kutch and repurposed stainless steel elements, the release said.

In just 18 months since launch, CRCLE has recycled over 400 kilograms of textile waste while contributing to the generation of 5,800 litres of Aarka, a by-product that supports soil health and agricultural yield for farmers across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

For the showcase, CRCLE presented 'DIALOGUE' a collection that reflected on the relationship between material, maker and wearer. Rooted in circular principles and informed by handcrafted processes, DIALOGUE foregrounds tactile surfaces and considered construction, reinforcing the brand's emphasis on longevity, adaptability and design that extends beyond a single season.

Speaking about her showcase, Varshne, founder, CRCLE shared, "With DIALOUGE I wanted to renew the connection between the material, the maker, the wearer, and the planet. In a world of fast-paced automation, we're returning to a more intentional rhythm where we embrace irregularities and textures as they add life and character to every piece."

While congratulating Varshne, Hemant D Sharma, President - Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited said, "At Reliance, we believe that the future of fashion lies in empowering the next generation of designers to integrate circularity, sustainability and responsible material use at the heart of their creative process. Through the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, we are proud to nurture emerging talent that is reimagining design with a strong focus on waste reduction and resource ef iciency. We congratulate Varshne and CRCLE on this well-deserved recognition. Platforms like R|Elan™ CDC create a powerful ecosystem bringing together innovation, mentorship and global exposure to enable young entrepreneurs to transform circular ideas into impactful, scalable solutions for the industry."

Complimenting Varshne for embedding circularity in the design of the products, Stefan Priesner, United Nations Resident Coordinator said, "UN in India is delighted to support this continued partnership between UN India, RElan, and Lakme Fashion Week through the Circular Design Challenge. This collaboration exemplifies how the UN works with industry leaders to accelerate India's transition toward a circular, climate-resilient economy one that reduces waste, protects the environment, and creates green livelihoods, in support of the leadership of the Government of India in climate action"

Over the years, R|Elan CDC has grown beyond a competitive format into a dynamic ecosystem offering mentorship, strategic guidance and global exposure. By connecting designers with industry leaders and cross-sector collaborators, the initiative enables winners to scale responsibly while contributing meaningfully to the evolving sustainability dialogue. The platform continues to position India at the forefront of circular fashion conversations worldwide.

In 2026, R|Elan CDC further expands its international dimension through a special Indo-French edition in partnership with the Embassy of France in India, the French Institute in India, Reliance Industries Limited and the United Nations in India reinforcing cross-cultural collaboration in sustainable fashion.

As momentum builds toward the forthcoming showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, anticipation surrounds CRCLE's runway presentation and the next chapter in R|Elan CDC's global journey, as per the press release. (ANI)

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