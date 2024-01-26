Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): As India marked its 75th Republic Day on Friday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a video that he captioned, "Over the course of the last couple years, I have learnt how little is really known of the extent of the work undertaken by our Defence forces to keep our lands, skies and seas protected. Today India marks it's 75th year of becoming a Republic - here's to our brave men and women at the borders who personify the Spirit of India! Jai Hind."

Akshay Kumar posted a clip on X of himself and his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-actor Tiger Shroff running holding India's National Flag as the song Vange Mataram plays in the background. He captioned the video, "New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind...Jai Bharat."

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a clip of the Indian Tricolour on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "Happy Republic Day."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a video of the Tricolour with the song Lehra Do playing in the background. She captioned the post, "Happy Republic Day (Indian Flag emoji) Jai Hind."

Taking to X, NTR Jr wrote, "Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day!"

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture of the Indian National Flag and wrote, "I remember the pride and joy we felt as students, as we recited poems at the top of our voices and learned how to celebrate our nation wholeheartedly. Jai Hind! Wishing you all a very #HappyRepublicDay."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard. (ANI)

