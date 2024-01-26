Celebrities send warm wishes on social media to mark the 75th Republic Day and honour our nation and heroes. Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. In the post, he shared a photo of himself holding the national flag, expressing, "Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day. May the Tiranga fly high, symbolising our nation's unity, strength and pride. Let's, as Indians, contribute towards the progress and prosperity of our country. Jai Hind!" Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Jai Hind’ As He Wishes Republic Day in Pathaan Style (View Post).

Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

