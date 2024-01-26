Ace filmmaker Karan Johar extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day with an adorable video of his children Roohi and Yash. On Friday, Karan posted a video of his little munchkins on his Instagram Story. Dressed in white attire, Yash and Roohi wished everyone a happy Republic Day. Karan often posts videos of Yash and Roohi and shares adorable moments with them. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Reveals Hilarious Anecdote When He and Manish Malhotra Were Almost Paired Up Romantically With Aditya Chopra and Anil Thadani.

Karan Johar's Instagram Story

Karan Joha's kids Yash and Roohi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father, the late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan marked his comeback to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after almost seven years. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit.

Recently, he wrapped up the eighth season of his famous talk show Koffee With Karan, which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. On the film front, he still needs to announce his next project.