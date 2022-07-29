Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): 'Sonali Cable' actor Rhea Chakraborty loves to experiment and always set major fashion goals with her ethnic looks. Rhea recently dropped a string of stunning pictures of herself on social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Jalebi' actor treated her fans with new pictures in ethnic wear.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote " Love and Light #rhenew."

Rhea Chakraborty looked graceful in a beautiful white lehenga.

In the first picture, the 'Chehre' actor was seen wearing a long-sleeved blouse that she paired with a matching skirt.

The skirt was panelled and embellished with mirror chicken Kari work. She also draped a beautifully-embroidered sheer dupatta on one side of the shoulder.

Rhea accessorized her outfit with statement earrings by Varun Chakkilam that went well with her ensemble.

For makeup, she opted for a dewy makeup look and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of the outfit.

She kept her look simple yet surreal.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's film 'Chehre', which was released in 2021. She was seen alongside Emran Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

