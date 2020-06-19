New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): On Thursday, in his new set of anecdotes as a part of his #RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan remembered the year 2007, or what he called as his "landmark year" both personally and professionally.

Taking to Instagram, Bachchan remembered four of his movies released in 2007 and explained some to be his creatively satisfying work, while some that one does for fun or friends.

The 'Dhoom' actor, who will complete 20 years in the Indian cinema later this month, kept the routine intact and complemented his anecdotes with a road map of his films released in the year 2007.

He started off with the film 'Guru' and credited it as "one of the most creatively satisfying movies" in his career. He also shared that the movie brought him back together with director Mani Ratnam for the second time, while co-star,and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the fourth time.

"A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by AR Rahman ( Tere Bina remains my favourite ). The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my "phiphty percent partner" was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai's wings!," he wrote in captions.

Talking about his second movie of the year, 'Shoot Out At Lokhandwala,' Bachchan explained: " yes career decisions are important and you need to think and decide very carefully. But I've always believed that we must also do films for fun and for friends! And Apu (director Apoorva Lakhia) is one of my closest.

The 'Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna' actor dubbed his friend, director Shaad Ali as "brilliant, mad and creative mind" for giving him his third film of the year 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'

The movie is even special as he shared screen space with father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for the fourth time, the second appearance with Preity Zinta and Lara Dutta, and actor Madhavan.

"Bob and I even got the opportunity to pay homage to our fathers and their legendary song "yeh dosti". Great memories... that's also what it's about- making memories. And in 2007 I made some of the best ones," he added.

His fourth movie for the year was 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' alongside Rani Mukerji.

Abhishek, who is all set to complete 20 years in Bollywood, had started with the #RoadTo20 series to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. (ANI)

