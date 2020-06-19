While all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite sitcom to television, looks like another member of the Gokuldham Society will not return to the show post lockdown. While the status of Disha Vakani returning to the show as Dayaben is still debatable, it is now being reported that actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, who plays garage owner Sodhi in the show, has bid goodbye to the SAB TV show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Not Decided on Date For Resuming Shoots.

Yes, you read that right. A source associated with the show has revealed to Vickey Lalwani, "Gurucharan took the call about two weeks back. He thought about it for quite some time, and only when he was certain that he didn’t want to continue this time- he went ahead and officially informed the production house, Neela Tele Films." The source also cleared that there were no pending dues issues and that Singh cited personal reasons behind his exit. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Tender Apology To MNS Over Calling Hindi as Maharashtra's 'Official Language' (Watch Video).

This is Gurucharan's second exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor had quit the show back in 2013 over creative differences with producer Asit Kumar Modi. He was replaced by Laad Singh Maan- but Gurucharan was soon brought back on public demand.

