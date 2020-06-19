Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will soon be returning to television to telecast fresh episodes of its current season. It can be recalled that when the nation-wide lockdown had commenced, KKK 10 had ceased to telecast fresh episodes, as they wanted to keep their TRP churning cards close to their hearts. Also, there was the reason for the finale not having been shot, which led to the makers halting the telecast of fresh episodes. However, with daily soaps all sett o return to television by this month-end, KKK10 will also make its comeback. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: No Fresh Episodes of Fear Factor From The Coming Weekend (Deets Inside).

However, if reports are to be believed, the 10th season's grand finale, that was planned to be shot in Bangkok, has now been moved back home to Bombay. Yes, as per reports in Pinkvilla, KKK10's finale will be shot in Mumbai's very own Film City. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?.

Actually, show host Rohit Shetty was keen to shoot the finale at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. However, the number of unit members required for KKK10 is far more than the permitted number of workers present on sets as per the Telangana Government's rules and regulations. It is also being reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will return to television from June end onwards.

