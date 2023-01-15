Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Days after winning the Golden Globe trophy for RRR's' Naatu Naatu' song, music composer MM Keeravani received another prestigious award.

Keeravani's track Naatu Naatu received the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) recently.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Apologises for Comments Against Tina Dutta, Says 'I Meant That She's Facing Her Karma for What She Has Done in Life'.

The official Instagram page of RRR has shared the update.

"Congratulations to our Music Director #MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @lafilmcritics," a post read on RRR's Instagram account.

Also Read | Pam & Tommy: Pamela Anderson Reveals She Never Read the Handwritten Letter Lily James Sent Her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnbFh1CLgK1/

The post included pictures of Keeravani holding the award.

At the 80th Golden Globe ceremony, 'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, competed against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna in the category Best Original Song.

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the 80th Golden Globes but lost it to Argentina, 1985.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)