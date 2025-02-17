Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds made a subtle nod to his wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special.

The actor, who was in attendance with Lively, was asked how he was doing by former cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during a Q and A segment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds replied, "Great!" before adding, "Why, what have you heard?" The comment was met with a brief, stern look from Lively, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Baldoni, her co-star and director on the film 'It Ends With Us'.

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her, while Baldoni has filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, alleging extortion and defamation.

The SNL 50th anniversary special, which aired on Sunday, featured a star-studded lineup of former cast members, hosts, and musical guests.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Q and A segment with Fey and Poehler also included appearances by Tim Meadows, Cher, Quinta Brunson, Keith Richards, and Jon Hamm, among others.

The special also featured Steve Martin's opening monologue and musical performances by Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon.

The broadcast was a celebration of SNL's five-decade history, featuring a mix of nostalgia, humour, and music. (ANI)

