Rumours of tension between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr on the sets of Avengers: Doomsday have quickly gained traction online, sparking heated discussions among Marvel fans. While no official confirmation has come from either camp, social media is abuzz with speculation about an alleged clash between the two Hollywood heavyweights. Interestingly, a large section of fans seem to be taking Robert Downey Jr’s side, backing the beloved Iron Man star over Reynolds, who recently made waves with the success of Deadpool & Wolverine. Many fans are even rejoicing at the idea that Reynolds has finally met someone he cannot outshine or boss around, alluding to past rumours of the Deadpool actor allegedly hijacking projects to suit his own brand of humour and persona. One user commented, "If someone have a power to stop Ryan Reynolds is this guy [sic]" as another joins in writing, "It must be hard for Ryan to be around someone who is actually funny [sic]." With Downey Jr’s stature and legacy as Marvel’s most iconic hero, the supposed power balance has added another layer of intrigue, making the off-screen chatter almost as entertaining as the film itself. Is Ryan Reynolds Getting Cancelled? Netizens Flood ‘Deadpool’ Actor and Wrexham Co-Owner’s Aviation American Gin Instagram Post With Angry Comments Amid Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni Legal Drama.

According to cosmicbook.com, Jeff Sneider, appearing on the latest episode of The Hot Mic, claimed that production on Avengers: Doomsday faced major setbacks involving Robert Downey Jr. It’s claimed that Robert Downey Jr. demanded reshoots and that the BTS issues with the actors are due to a clash of egos.

Hollywood Showdown on Marvel Sets?

They saying Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr beefing down to the set. pic.twitter.com/diNXoYWgvI — ΜΛΛL (@Osito1034) August 21, 2025

Fans Side With Iron Man Over Deadpool

If Ryan Reynolds thinks he could take on Robert Downey jr, he's completely delusional. RDJ is so far out of his ligue, RR would need a ladder just to reach his ankle. pic.twitter.com/bJJA5xwiMl — Xayide27 (@Xayide2_07) August 23, 2025

Did Ryan Reynolds Finally Meet His Match?

Robert Downey Jr is a class act ❤️ He won’t like anything to do with losers who try to act like punks like Ryan Reynolds! Downey Jr is a real man!👏👏 I hope he gave it right back to Ryan in front of everyone and shouted! 😂 pic.twitter.com/da9KShLXFi — Hanz (@fashionistaera) August 23, 2025

Social Media Cheers RDJ’s Dominance

In light of recent reports that Ryan Reynolds had the audacity to disrespect legend Robert Downey Jr., may these memes be a reminder to @MarvelStudios @Marvel that the public will choose beloved RJ over RR any day.#greaterthan pic.twitter.com/Cvl7STKNgl — Joyfullyobserved (@jfully19) August 23, 2025

Past Rumours of Ryan ‘Hijacking Projects’ Resurface

The problems with Ryan Reynolds & Robert Downey Jr started from….. RDJ SAYING NO TO RYAN REYNOLDS. #RyanReynolds #PopCulture pic.twitter.com/kCYxNSa7k6 — Ashley (@ashleybrianaeve) August 22, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday Already Making Headlines Off-Screen

🤯 Drama on the Avengers: Doomsday set? Rumors of ego clashes between Robert Downey Jr. & Ryan Reynolds spark concern for the MCU’s Phase VI blockbuster! #AvengersDoomsday #MCU pic.twitter.com/zyPhPKYcug — Nerd Luso 🎬🛎️ (@NerdLuso) August 23, 2025

RDJ vs Reynolds: Power Clash Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

In a world of Ryan Reynolds’ be a Robert Downey Jr. pic.twitter.com/4oPNiERBHQ — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) August 23, 2025

Behind-the-Scenes Drama Bigger Than the Movie?

streets saying ryan reynolds and rdj fought on the doomsday set pic.twitter.com/RcZiOKPuaF — becca ➃ (@thesueprint) August 20, 2025

As Marvel gears up for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, the off-screen buzz between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr is already fuelling fan debates. Whether the rumours hold any truth or not, one thing is sure, the supposed clash has only amplified excitement for the film, making it one of the most talked-about Marvel projects in recent years. Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and hits theatres on December 18, 2026.

