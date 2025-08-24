August 25 marks the birth anniversary of several renowned personalities across the globe who have left a significant impact in their respective fields. From the wrestling mat to the silver screen, this date has given us stars whose achievements continue to inspire millions. In India, ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, known for her resilience and international victories, celebrates her birthday on this day. Globally, the date also honours celebrated figures like Hollywood actress Blake Lively, visionary filmmaker Tim Burton, and legendary actor Sean Connery, whose contributions to cinema remain unforgettable. August 24 Famous Birthdays in India and Worldwide: Shivaram Rajguru, Paulo Coelho, Vince McMahon and Rupert Grint, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 24th August.

Famous Birthdays in India on August 25

Rajiv Kapoor (1960-2021): Indian actor and filmmaker from the Kapoor family. Vijayakanth (1952-2023): Indian actor-turned-politician in Tamil cinema. Vinesh Phogat (Born 1994): Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist. Daisy Shah (Born 1984): Indian Bollywood actress and dancer. Monica (Born 1987): Indian actress in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Vijayta Pandit (Born 1967): Indian Bollywood actress and singer of the 1980s. Roma Asrani (1984): Indian actress and model primarily in Malayalam films. Nithyasree Mahadevan (1973): Renowned Carnatic music singer from India.

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 25

Blake Lively (1987): American actress known for her breakthrough role in "Gossip Girl" and films like "The Age of Adaline" and "A Simple Favor". Sean Connery (1930–2020): Renowned Scottish actor best known as the original James Bond. Billy Ray Cyrus (1961): American country singer famous for "Achy Breaky Heart" and father of Miley Cyrus. Tim Burton (1958): Iconic American film director known for gothic-style films such as "Edward Scissorhands." Claudia Schiffer (1970): German supermodel who rose to fame in the 1990s. Rachel Bilson (1981): American actress known for her role in "The O.C." Natasha Liu Bordizzo (1994): Australian actress noted for roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and more. Alexander Skarsgård (1976): Swedish actor recognised for "True Blood" and "Big Little Lies." Gene Simmons (1949): American rock musician and co-founder of the band KISS. Cameron Mathison (1969): Canadian actor known for "All My Children."

August 25 is truly a day that shines with talent and brilliance, bringing together icons from different walks of life. Whether in sports, cinema, or storytelling, the individuals born on this date have carved their own legacies and continue to be remembered and celebrated for their remarkable contributions worldwide.

