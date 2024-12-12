New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Bollywood actress Sai Pallavi has firmly dismissed recent rumours claiming she adopted a vegetarian diet for her role as Sita in the much-anticipated film 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The reports, which surfaced on various media outlets, suggested that Pallavi had committed to a strict vegetarian lifestyle until the completion of the film's shooting, even bringing along her personal chef while traveling abroad to ensure her meals were exclusively vegetarian.

Pallavi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to address these fabricated claims, issuing a strong statement against the false reports.

"Most of the time, almost every time, I choose to stay silent when I see baseless rumors, fabricated lies, and incorrect statements being spread--whether with or without motives (God knows). But it's high time I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn't seem to cease, especially around the time of my films' releases, announcements, or cherishable moments of my career!" she wrote in the post.

The actress went on to express her frustration with the media reports, stating that any further circulation of such misleading stories would not go unchallenged. "Next time I see any 'reputed' page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up story in the name of news or gossip, you will hear from me legally! Period!" she added.

The film 'Ramayana', an ambitious two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, has already garnered significant attention due to its star-studded cast and high-profile production team.

Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed to play the role of Lord Ram, while Pallavi is reportedly set to star as Sita. Yash is also reportedly cast as Ravana, promising a thrilling portrayal of one of the most famous mythological figures.

The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra, who has previously worked on Hollywood blockbusters such as 'Dune' and 'Inception'.

Malhotra shared his excitement about the project on X, reflecting on his long-standing dream of bringing the epic to life on the big screen.

"More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture," he wrote.

The film will be released in two parts, with the first installment slated for Diwali 2026, and the second set for Diwali 2027. (ANI)

