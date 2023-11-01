Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday unveiled the thrilling trailer of 'Farrey' starring his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Taking to Instagram Salman treated fans with the trailer clip and captioned it, "Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now!"

The trailer showcased the journey of Niyati (Alizeh) from a small town to entering a high school. Her parents encourage her to pursue her goal of getting into IIT. As she deals with test stress and school politics, she becomes involved in a cheating ring.

'Farrey' is a word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

At the trailer launch, Salman arrived in style.

Salman looked dapper as he posed in a faded olive green jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and matching denim.

He was seen in his new short hair look.

Salman also posed with Alizeh and the entire 'farrey' team, who made a stylish appearance at the event.

'Farrey' is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman's work front, he is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on November 12. (ANI)

