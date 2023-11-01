Director Siddharth Anand on Wednesday announced that the filming on his upcoming directorial Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is complete. Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film also stars Anil Kapoor. It is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2024. Hrithik Roshan Takes Mumbai Metro! Fighter Actor Ditches His Luxurious Ride To ‘Beat the Heat and the Traffic’; Check Out His Cool Pics With Fans.

Anand, known for blockbusters such as Pathaan and War, shared the update on his Instagram Story. "And it's a film shoot wrap on #FIGHTER !" the filmmaker shared a picture from the film sets. The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie. Hrithik Roshan Flaunts Toned Abs, Ripped Muscles As He Gives Glimpse of His Five Week Body Transformation, Fighter Actor Says ‘Mission Accomplished’ (See Pics).

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's IG Status Here:

Hrithik Roshan's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The film reunites Roshan with Anand after Bang Bang! and War. It is the second project for Padukone and the director following Pathaan. Fighter, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.