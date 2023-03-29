Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a face-off in a film titled 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.

As per a source, the film will go on floors in January 2024.

Also Read | The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Talks About The Film And Her Character, Says 'It Was Hard for Me to Sleep After Reading the Script'.

"YRF isn't talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wrap because this is the biggest ever Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India's biggest superstars SRK & Salman in one film," the source shared.

Talking about YRF's spy-universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. Later, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai. He is now all set to come up with Tiger 3 this Diwali.

Also Read | The Super Mario Bros Movie: Chris Pratt Promises 'The Movie Really Honours the Video Game' and Is Super Nostalgic.

SRK, on the other hand, was recently seen headlining Yash Raj Films' blockbuster 'Pathaan', which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan.

SRK will also share screen space with Salman in 'Tiger 3'.

During an Instagram live last year, Shah Rukh had confirmed his cameo in Tiger 3. The actor had said, "It's great fun working with him. It's always very nice." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)