Veteran Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, has been placed on ventilator support at Lilavati Hospital following a surgical procedure early Wednesday morning. Hospital officials confirmed that the legendary writer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Tuesday after experiencing a sudden health setback. While his condition is described as critical, doctors report that he is currently stable and remains under close observation. Salim Khan Hospitalised in Mumbai: Salman Khan Seen Visiting Father at Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video).

Salim Khan Undergoes Brain Surgery?

According to medical reports, Khan was rushed to the hospital around 8:30 AM on February 17, 2026, after a sudden spike in blood pressure led to internal bleeding on the right side of his brain.

Dr Jalil Parkar, a senior physician at Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that a team of specialists, including a neurologist, neurosurgeon, and cardiologist, attended to the veteran writer. According to a report in The Indian Express, following the diagnosis of a haemorrhage, Khan underwent surgery and was subsequently placed on a ventilator to assist with his recovery.

Family and Industry Support

The news has prompted a wave of concern throughout the film industry. Khan’s children, including superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, were seen at the hospital shortly after his admission.

Salman Khan was observed leaving the facility late Tuesday night under heavy security, while other family members, including veteran actress Helen and grandsons Nirvaan and Arhaan, have remained present at the hospital to monitor his progress. Longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar and actor Sanjay Dutt were also among those who visited to offer support.

Official Health Update Expected

The hospital management has maintained a cautious stance regarding further details, citing patient confidentiality and the family's privacy. However, Dr Parkar indicated that an official medical bulletin is expected to be released today at approximately 11:00 AM, following a formal meeting with the family. Salim Khan Hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar Visit Salman Khan’s Father at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital (Watch Videos).

A Legacy in Indian Cinema

Salim Khan is one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema, best known for his revolutionary partnership with Javed Akhtar. Together, as the "Salim-Javed" duo, they penned some of Bollywood’s most iconic scripts, including Sholay, Zanjeer, and Deewar, which redefined the industry in the 1970s. The veteran screenwriter celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025.

