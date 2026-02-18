Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Tuesday, February 17, following a sudden medical emergency. Reports indicate that the legendary writer experienced a sharp spike in blood pressure, which led to internal bleeding on the right side of his brain. Salim Khan Hospitalised: Filmmaker Diagnosed With Blood Clot, Condition ‘Stable’ in ICU – Reports.

Salim Khan Health Update

According to hospital officials, Khan was brought to the emergency department at approximately 8:30 am by family physician Dr Sandeep Chopra. He has since undergone surgery and is currently on ventilator support.

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing the medical team, confirmed that while Khan remains in the ICU, his condition is currently stable. A multidisciplinary team, including a neurologist, cardiologist, and neurosurgeon, is monitoring his recovery. A formal press bulletin from the hospital is expected later today to provide further updates.

Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar Visit Salim Khan at Hospital

Superstar Salman Khan was among the first to arrive at the hospital, followed by other family members, including Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Sohail Khan. Salman was seen leaving the premises late Tuesday night under heavy security, visibly concerned but maintaining his composure amidst a large gathering of paparazzi.

Javed Akhtar Checks on Friend Salim Khan’s Health at Lilavati Hospital

The hospital also saw visits from prominent film industry figures. Javed Akhtar, Salim’s longtime creative partner, arrived to check on his former collaborator. Actor Sanjay Dutt, a close friend of the family, also visited the hospital to extend his support.

Sanjay Dutt Clicked Outside Lilavati Hospital As He Arrived To Visit Salim Khan - Watch Video

A Cinematic Legacy

Salim Khan is one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema, best known for his historic partnership with Javed Akhtar. As the duo "Salim-Javed," they revolutionised Hindi films in the 1970s, creating the "Angry Young Man" archetype and penning classics such as Sholay, Zanjeer, and Deewar. Salim Khan Hospitalised in Mumbai: Salman Khan Seen Visiting Father at Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video).

Khan celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025. Fans and members of the film fraternity have taken to social media to share messages of support and prayers for the veteran writer's speedy recovery.

