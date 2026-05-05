Entertainment News | Sam Smith Adds Dramatic Touch to Met Gala

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Musician Sam Smith does not shy away from experimenting with fashion, and this has once again proved at the Met Gala 2026.

Sam Smith arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a black Erte showgirl-inspired mermaid dress complete with a fuzzy collar and sleeves that looked like wings.

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The 33-year-old, whose outfit was designed by their partner Christian Cowan, completed the look with a tall feathered headpiece.

Sam didn't just make an entrance on the Met steps; he also played a role behind the scenes as a member of the evening's host committee, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

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The event marked Sam's second turn at the Met Gala after making their debut in 2024, wearing a design by Christian inspired by the night's "The Garden of Time" theme: a black tuxedo with a sheer chiffon skirt overlay and a gold rose pining the jacket closed, as per eonline.

The Met Gala is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite--including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players--ascends the museum steps. (ANI)

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