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CARROLLTON, Texas, May 5: A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two, in a city north of Dallas, police said. Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said it was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker, who was later arrested.

“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” Arredondo said. Carrollton is 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of Dallas. Texas School Shooting: First Four Victims Killed at Robb Elementary School Identified.

Shooting Near Mall in Texas

Multiple People Shot in Carrollton, Texas; Suspect at Large At least 4–5 people were shot and injured in Carrollton in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. EMS teams are treating victims, though their conditions remain unclear. A massive response by Carrollton Police Department and Texas… pic.twitter.com/txW5qBZKvH — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 5, 2026

Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).