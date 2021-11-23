Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock has cleared up the air on all of those Keanu Reeves dating rumours. The actors had co-starred in the 1994 movie 'Speed' and 2006's 'The Lake House'.

Fast-forward to today, according to Fox News, Bullock was recently asked by a magazine if the pair ever dated, to which she simply replied, "Nope."

"But who knows?" she quickly added, saying, "Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know."

She continued, "But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."

Not having a romantic relationship with Bullock didn't stop Reeves from sweet gestures.

According to the outlet, about a year after 'Speed' came out, the two were hanging out when "the subject of Champagne and truffles came up." Apparently, Bullock noted that she hadn't tried either.

A few days then went by, and Bullock found Reeves at her doorstep with "flowers, Champagne, and truffles."

"He said, 'I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it's like," Bullock recalled. As per the outlet, the pair ended up sharing the two treats. However, Reeves "didn't stay long" because he "had a date."

"That's what I mean that it drives you crazy," Bullock told, referencing an earlier comment she made about Reeves being "a listener."

"When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, 'I don't understand what's happening! He's looking at me with eyes of confusion. He's quiet. Did I say something to offend him?'" she shared.

"And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, 'I thought about what you said.' And he would have his response," Bullock noted.

As per Fox News, since the filming of 'Speed', Bullock and Reeves have both revealed that they did in fact have crushes on one another, but neither was aware. (ANI)

