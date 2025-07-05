Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan is extremely excited as her film 'Metro...In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur hit the theatres on Friday.

On the film's release date, Sara took to Instagram and shared several BTS pictures with Aditya and director Anurag Basu from the sets.

Have a look at the pictures here

She also penned a shayari-filled caption.

" Humari Metro Nikal Chuki Hai.And the next stop is the theatre right near you.A love story for every age, every stage. Asli theatrical experience," Sara wrote.

Sara also received a shout out from her aunt Saba Pataudi over her film's release.

Saba dug out childhood pictures of Sara and wished her luck.

"Sara....While I dont travel in a metro ;) I sure wish id been there on this journey with u!Babysitting you, watching you grow...Holding you in my lap to you hugging your huge teddy bear which was as tall as u too! You protecting iggy, while Iggy now protects you too! And all your brothers. And the father, who's meant to protect you!;) Moments with my Amma, your grandmother. Our last premiere together And wish id shared the other too! SO proud Love U Always. Keep shining," Saba posted.

'Metro...In Dino' I follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro. It also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. (ANI)

